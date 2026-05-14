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Greater Bengaluru Authority polls: SEC’s retreat is worrying

The Commission’s position now aligns with the government’s reasoning to further defer the elections.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 20:32 IST
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