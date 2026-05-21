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Green transition needs responsible extraction

Green transition needs responsible extraction

The danger lies in treating exploratory clearances as routine administrative approvals when, in reality, they often become the first irreversible step towards large-scale mining.
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Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:09 IST
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