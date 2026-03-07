Growth push meets fiscal caution

<p class="bodytext">Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 17th Budget, presented on Friday, is a landmark in more ways than one. It is the highest number of budgets presented by any leader in the state and comes with the largest outlay in Karnataka’s history – Rs 4.48 lakh crore. The contrast with his first budget as Finance Minister in 1994-95, which had an outlay of just Rs 12,000 crore, underlines Karnataka’s dramatic transformation over the past three decades into one of India’s most dynamic economic centres. The backdrop to this budget is a reasonably strong economic performance. Last year’s balanced growth across sectors – services (8.1%), industry (6.7%), and agriculture (9.1%) – pushed the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth to 8.1%, higher than the national growth rate of 7.4%. However, fiscal pressures loom behind this rosy picture, with flagship guarantee schemes consuming over Rs 1.21 lakh crore since 2023. The revenue deficit is estimated at Rs 22,957 crore. The fiscal deficit is projected at 2.95% of the GSDP, while total liabilities are estimated at 24.94% of the GSDP. Both figures remain technically within the limits prescribed under the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act. However, they are also uncomfortably close to those thresholds, suggesting the state’s fiscal headroom is narrowing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the policy level, the budget outlines an ambitious development vision built around what Siddaramaiah calls the “11G model”: Guarantee Economy, Good Public Education, Good Health to All, Grassroots Economy, Good Governance, Gig Economy, Geographical Equality, Global Trade Economy, Globe-trotting Economy, Green Economy, and Growing Urban Economy. Taken together, these pillars are meant to touch every major sector of the state’s economy, while also positioning Karnataka as a globally competitive economic hub. The budget also seeks to address the long-standing imbalance between the capital and the rest of the state through an industrial strategy that emphasises a “Beyond Bengaluru” growth model. Infrastructure creation, employment generation, and agricultural productivity receive continued focus, reflecting an effort to spread growth more evenly across regions and sectors.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Given the constraints of committed expenditure – guarantee schemes, salaries, pensions, and debt servicing – Siddaramaiah had limited leeway for manoeuvre. Yet he has resisted the politically tempting route of raising taxes or imposing new levies. This budget is, therefore, less about a bold fiscal reset or dramatic policy shifts and more about sustaining economic momentum while keeping the state’s finances within manageable limits. In that sense, Siddaramaiah has delivered a carefully balanced, feel-good budget that combines welfare commitments with a blueprint for long-term growth.</p>