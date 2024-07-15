Guarantee Nagar Swaraj to redeem India’s cities

The recent Lok Sabha elections witnessed a slew of guarantees promised to the nation. The new government at the Centre, among other priorities, has a serious task of focusing on overhauling urban governance.

India’s cities, currently home to a third of Indians and expected to house more than half of the country’s population (80 crore of the 140 crore) by 2047, are struggling to manage and thrive, owing to the systemic issues they are mired in. Cities need the guarantee of Nagar Swaraj to usher in empowered, decentralised governance.

This, in turn, will serve the objective of driving the economic growth necessary to achieve the national goals of development while also delivering quality of life to citizens.

World-class cities are characterised by affordable housing for all, high-quality healthcare and educational facilities, good civic infrastructure, efficient public transport, a clean environment, rewarding employment opportunities, and an enabling ecosystem for innovation and enterprise, all of which are enabled by robust governance frameworks.

A study released by Oxford Economics in May 2024 has ranked the 1,000 largest cities in the world, with New York, London, San Jose, Tokyo, and Paris taking the top five positions. The 91 Indian cities included in the study fared poorly on quality of life, environment, and governance indicators, with Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai ranking in the range of 350 to 500.