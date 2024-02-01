Hands off Maldives political games

The unfolding political developments in the Maldives, in which the opposition parties that control parliament are planning to impeach the newly-elected President Mohamed Muizzu, portend ill winds over the Indian Ocean nation.

Muizzu won because of a fracture in the Maldivian Democratic Party due to a fallout between its two top leaders, founder Mohamed Nasheed, and Ibrahim Solih, who went against Nasheed’s wishes to contest a second term. Solih, as President, had actively pushed an ‘India First’ foreign policy.

But he lost to Muizzu in the first round by the exact number of votes polled by Nasheed’s breakaway group, the Democratic Party. In the second round, in which it was just Solih vs Muizzu, Nasheed’s support helped Muizzu win a majority.

Now, the MDP and Democratic Party MPs have joined hands in a plan to impeach Muizzu weeks before the term of this parliament is to end. Before this, the MDP-dominated parliament withheld approval to four members of Muizzu’s chosen cabinet.