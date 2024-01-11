Hasina’s historic win lacks democratic lustre

There is no surprise in the victory of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League (AL) in the recent Bangladesh elections. Hasina described it as “people’s victory” but in the circumstances, this description is not accurate. Only 40% of voters turned out. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted the elections after its demand for a neutral caretaker government to oversee the polls was rejected. Given this, Hasina’s fourth successive term will see Bangladesh continue to be gripped by political acrimony, and a zero-sum game between AL and BNP. This will unfold on the streets, as it has over the past dozen years, in the form of ‘hartals’ by the Opposition and harsh crackdowns by the government, with violence and bloodshed an inevitable feature of each such episode. Hasina, once feted by the world as a progressive leader, has slipped into authoritarianism to silence critics and the media, and keep a tight grip on power. This repressive streak in a leader who inherited the political mantle of her father, the Father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, is unfortunate. Hasina and her party believe that the world is not looking at Bangladesh through the right lens. In their telling, she is the leader of a small country that came into existence only five decades ago in violent circumstances, and she has to deal with an Opposition that is “undemocratic”, but despite all this, she has managed to script the country’s economic turnaround, while dealing firmly with Islamist radicalism. But these are exactly the reasons why those looking for specks of light in this era of backsliding democracies were expecting her to set a better example in the region and the world.