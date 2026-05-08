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Hate speech and the limits of law

Hate speech and the limits of law

Weak policing and inconsistent court action have allowed divisive rhetoric to continue unchecked.
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Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:21 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:21 IST
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