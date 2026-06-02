<p class="bodytext">India’s criminal justice system has never suffered from a scarcity of laws, but rather from a paralysis of performance. The Union Home Ministry’s dismissal of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, as “redundant” is a reminder of this reality. By pointing out that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) already contains adequate provisions to deal with hate speech and communal incitement, the Centre has effectively ruled out the possibility of the Bill receiving presidential assent. The Bill, passed in the Belagavi session in December amidst fierce Opposition protests, sought to criminalise hate speech through a dedicated state statute. It defined hate speech broadly to include verbal, written, electronic, and symbolic expressions intended to create disharmony or enmity. It expanded protected categories to include gender and sexual orientation, and prescribed stringent punishments, including imprisonment of up to 10 years for repeat offenders. The legislation also empowered designated officers to order the removal of online content and authorised police and executive magistrates to take preventive action if they believed an offence was likely to occur.</p>.Hate speech and the limits of law.<p class="bodytext">While the intent to curb communal poison and protect vulnerable communities was legitimate, the Bill raised serious concerns. Critics argued that its definitions of “disharmony” and “ill-will” were vague and elastic, leaving enormous room for subjective interpretation and misuse. The preventive powers granted to law enforcement based merely on “reason to believe” appeared dangerously broad and vulnerable to political abuse. The provisions relating to online content removal also risked creating a parallel censorship framework outside the established processes. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged these constitutional concerns while reserving the Bill for presidential consideration. The Union Home Ministry reinforced those objections, pointing out that erecting overlapping state-level criminal structures on subjects already governed by central law would only breed legal confusion and constitutional friction.</p>.<p class="bodytext">None of this diminishes the grave danger posed by hate speech. It remains one of the most corrosive threats to social harmony, capable of normalising discrimination and triggering violence. But the answer does not lie in the endless multiplication of laws. India already possesses sufficient legal provisions to prosecute offenders. The real failure lies in weak investigation, poor evidence-gathering, and delayed prosecution, resulting in abysmally low conviction rates. The lack of consequences emboldens those indulging in hate speech. The government must first close these administrative gaps that feed a culture where hatred is deployed as a weapon. Laws do not deter by virtue of novelty, but by the credible certainty of their enforcement.</p>