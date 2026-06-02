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Hate speech: The case against another law

Hate speech: The case against another law

Karnataka’s well-intentioned legislation was also vulnerable to misuse. Enforcement is the real weak link
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Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 00:12 IST
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