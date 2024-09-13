Health insurance for all 70+ citizens welcome

The scheme is to be rolled out very soon. Its usefulness, even with its limitations, cannot be overstated. The potential beneficiaries are very large in numbers and it is good that the government has reached out to them. Health is among the most basic needs of life, especially for senior citizens, and the State has the responsibility to provide for and support them over it. Health insurance coverage is very low in the country. Just about 27% of the population is covered by it, and that shows how valuable any health protection scheme is, especially for vulnerable sections like senior citizens. It is an important social welfare measure.