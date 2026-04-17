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Heat stress: Action beyond ad hocism

Heat stress: Action beyond ad hocism

Data from the India Meteorological Department points to a prolonged and uneven heatwave, with North Karnataka bearing the brunt.
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Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:31 IST
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