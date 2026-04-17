Heat stress: Action beyond ad hocism

<p class="bodytext">The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most gruelling Karnataka has faced in recent memory, underlining the growing intensity of climate variability across the state. Data from the India Meteorological Department points to a prolonged and uneven heatwave, with North Karnataka bearing the brunt. This is not the hottest summer on record. That distinction belongs to 2016, when Bengaluru and much of the state experienced an unusually high number of extreme heat days. Districts such as Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Vijayapura have already seen temperatures soar above 40°C, with Kalaburagi reaching 42°C. Heatwave alerts across Bidar, Ballari, and Koppal suggest that this is not a passing phase but a sustained climatic stress. Even Bengaluru, once insulated by its elevation, has recorded unusual spikes above 35°C. This is exacerbated by the urban heat island effect, where rapid concretisation and shrinking green cover trap heat. Compounding the discomfort are warmer nights that offer little respite, signalling a deeper shift in weather patterns.</p>.Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD.<p class="bodytext">The most immediate consequence is the looming water crisis. With nearly 207 taluks flagged as vulnerable, districts such as Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and Tumakuru are already witnessing acute shortages. At the same time, rising temperatures are driving up electricity demand, placing immense pressure on the power grid as cooling needs surge. Agriculture is under strain, with crops such as paddy, sugarcane, and wheat facing heat stress and moisture deficits, threatening both yields and farmer incomes. Public health risks are rising, with heat exhaustion compounded by seasonal outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other water-borne diseases. The dry conditions also heighten the risk of forest fires.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Citizens, therefore, must adapt swiftly. Avoiding exposure during peak afternoon hours, ensuring adequate hydration, and maintaining strict food and water hygiene are basic yet critical steps. Residents must rethink water consumption, minimise wastage, and embrace conservation. However, the burden cannot rest solely on individuals. The government must move beyond ad hoc responses. A comprehensive heat action plan, tailored district-wise, is essential. This includes expanding early warning systems, ensuring reliable access to safe drinking water, and preparing hospitals for seasonal disease outbreaks. Power utilities must be equipped to manage peak demand without outages, while long-term urban planning must address heat island effects through increased tree cover. These are not distant policy ideals but immediate necessities, as recurring summers of this intensity are fast becoming the norm rather than the exception. If 2016 was a warning, 2026 is a reminder that the state has not learned enough.</p>