Heed states’ protest

The protest staged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, members of his cabinet, Congress MLAs and party officials in Delhi against the central government’s policy of discrimination against the state in financial allocations was unprecedented.

The Karnataka government has made the complaint for many months and the ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest has taken the matter to the national stage.

Siddaramaiah has been asking for a fair and equitable distribution of funds which has turned skewed against Karnataka as well as the other southern states in the past many years.

The Chief Minister has said that the state received only Rs 12 for every Rs 100 that it contributes and that amounts to exploitation. It is pointed out that Karnataka’s share in the divisible tax pool shared by the Centre was cut from 4.71% recommended by the 14th Finance Commission that was appointed under the UPA government to 3.64% under the 15th Finance Commission that was appointed by the Narendra Modi government. The state got about 22.5% less than it received under the 14th Finance Commission. Karnataka was the biggest loser of this sharing formula and has estimated that it has suffered a total loss of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.