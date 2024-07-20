Hidden link between climate and education

While the last few decades have seen an expansion of education, especially to those in the lower strata in poor countries, there has always been concern over the quality of education. Year after year, complaints are heard that the standards have fallen, and reports say children in higher classes do not possess the literacy, numeracy and knowledge expected of children in lower classes. Many reasons, like lack of infrastructure and shortage of teachers, are cited for this. But there are other reasons which have not received adequate attention till now. The Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report, compiled by Unesco and the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, says global warming and climate change are threatening to undo all the educational gains made in recent times all over the world.