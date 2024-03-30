High unemployment nation’s biggest worry

The report has thrown up many alarm signals. The share of youth who are not in employment, education or training was on an average about 29.2% between 2010 and 2019. It’s the highest in South Asia. There is the contradiction that unemployment among educated youth is high even as industry complains of a shortage of labour for skilled jobs. Education does not give the right training for jobs and even the claimed high economic growth does not create the number of jobs that are required. Though the economy bounced back after the Covid pandemic, there was a change in the nature of employment growth. Many people went back to agriculture, which cannot be considered as remunerative. Many others, especially women, found self-employment which has been seen as risky and unsustainable for most. There was a fall in non-farm employment. Underemployment is a serious problem for most in the labour market.