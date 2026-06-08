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Highway death traps, hidden and parked

Highway death traps, hidden and parked

Illegal parking on highways has become so commonplace that it rarely attracts action. The solution requires more than harsher penalties after accidents occur.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:59 IST
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