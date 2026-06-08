Highway death traps, hidden and parked

<p class="bodytext">The death of six people in Chikkaballapur after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was crushed between a speeding vehicle and a stationary container truck is part of a disturbing pattern that has turned India's highways into death traps. The list of similar accidents in recent months is alarmingly long. Three people were killed near Tumakuru in January; a couple lost their lives in Siddipet, while six members of a family perished in Shamshabad, Telangana. Three people were killed near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; four members of a family died near Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. A man and his infant son were killed in Odisha's Malkangiri district, while three others lost their lives in Rajasthan's Alwar district. These tragedies occurred hundreds of kilometres apart, yet they highlight a common, nationwide problem. According to a 2023 study by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, more than 13,000 accidents involving parked vehicles were recorded in a single year, resulting in over 5,000 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries.</p>.Over-speeding leading cause of road accidents in 2024: NCRB data.<p class="bodytext">These accidents expose a systemic problem with clear causes. Highways are designed for vehicles travelling at high speeds. A stationary heavy vehicle on the carriageway or shoulder effectively becomes an immovable wall. Yet trucks routinely stop on highways because India lacks adequate truck terminals, rest areas, and emergency lay-bys. Long-haul drivers, often working under punishing schedules, are forced to park wherever they can. The problem is compounded by poor vehicle maintenance and weak safety practices. Many stationary trucks lack functioning tail lamps, reflective markings or warning triangles. At night, drivers approaching at highway speeds often notice the obstruction only when it is too late. Highway design itself is frequently deficient; inadequate shoulders and poorly illuminated stretches increase the risk.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Equally troubling is the failure of enforcement. Illegal parking on highways has become so commonplace that it rarely attracts action. The solution requires more than harsher penalties after accidents occur. Highway authorities must incorporate dedicated, illuminated truck parking bays and rest facilities at regular intervals. Commercial vehicle operators should be required to comply with regulated driving and rest schedules. Reflective markings, warning systems, and vehicle fitness standards must be strictly enforced. Technology can also help through intelligent transport systems that detect stationary vehicles and warn approaching motorists. Every such accident is described as unfortunate. But when the same circumstances repeatedly claim lives, they cease to be accidents and become evidence of a preventable failure. India's highways cannot serve as parking lots for heavy vehicles at the cost of human lives.</p>