Himachal: Congress has only itself to blame

The Congress has itself to blame for finding itself in this situation in Himachal Pradesh. It failed to read the straws in the wind, in the party and in the government, in time. The party is faction-ridden, as in all other states. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has not yet settled down in the job after many months and there is unhappiness about his style of working. The reasons may be right or wrong, personal or political, factional or fictional. The party did not try to address the problem till it exploded in its face. Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state party president Pratibha Singh, resigned during the crisis but was later prevailed upon to withdraw the resignation. The decision to field Abhishek Manu Singhvi from the state had caused unhappiness as it denied an opportunity for a leader from the state to represent it in the Rajya Sabha. Though there is no legal bar on outsiders being elected to the Rajya Sabha, it is a politically contentious practice. Both the BJP and the Congress do this. The unhappiness in the BJP does not get expressed because its leadership has better control over the party.