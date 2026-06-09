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Holding fire: A pause for clarity

Holding fire: A pause for clarity

The flight of capital from the country has continued unabated. The rupee has been falling steadily and is moving closer to the psychologically critical 100-per-dollar level.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:36 IST
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