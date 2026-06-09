Holding fire: A pause for clarity

<p class="bodytext">By keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25% and maintaining a neutral stance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has followed a script without surprises. Although the country’s economic environment has changed since the MPC’s previous meeting in April, the Committee adopted a wait-and-watch policy, probably to better gauge the scale and direction of the change. The intermittent period witnessed events that risk pushing up inflation, which the central bank sees as one of its primary considerations. The flight of capital from the country has continued unabated. The rupee has been falling steadily and is moving closer to the psychologically critical 100-per-dollar level. Other factors are evolving and in play; their impact on the economy remains unpredictable.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate is within the RBI’s tolerance range. However, inflationary pressures are rising. The government has raised fuel prices multiple times since May 15, impacting all sectors of the economy. Other input costs are also rising. The RBI has raised its inflation forecast for the year to 5.1%, significantly higher than the 4.6% projection in April. Food prices are expected to rise if the predictions of a poor monsoon come true. Simultaneously, growth momentum is slowing down. The central bank has lowered its GDP growth estimate for the year from 6.9% to 6.6%. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said there was continuing uncertainty about “the duration and intensity of the West Asia war, magnitude of its spillover effects, and the pace of restoration of supply chains.” He said it was, therefore, prudent to wait for greater clarity to emerge.</p>.RBI likely to hold policy rates, despite looming inflationary pressure.<p class="bodytext">While the RBI maintained the status quo on the interest rates and kept its neutral stance, it announced, along with the government, a series of measures to attract foreign capital and slow the rupee’s slide. As part of the recovery efforts, the government exempted foreign investors from capital gains tax on government bonds. It has also done away with the withholding tax on their interest income. The RBI, in a parallel move, has brought in a concessional foreign exchange swap facility to incentivise external commercial borrowing. It also expanded the government securities basket that foreign portfolio investors can invest in through the Fully Accessible Route. These measures are intended to counter the outflow of foreign investments and attract them. They also signal the central bank’s preparedness for a possible combination of costly oil and capital flight in a difficult geopolitical setting.</p>