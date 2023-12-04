Honnavar port plan calls for more thought

What has led to fresh concerns among environmentalists is the Karnataka government’s decision to asphalt a mud road leading to the proposed port to create better connectivity. This has shocked the local population, particularly fishermen, who had believed that the project had been put on the back burner, considering the environmental questions involved. The Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA) has approved the black topping of the road, which is a clear indication that work on the port will commence soon. Marine biologist and activist Prakash Mesta, in the forefront of the protests, has questioned the logic behind the new private port as there are already three major ports on the 200 km stretch, with two of them not even operating at 50% of their capacity. Incidentally, the port is yet to receive environmental clearance from the National Green Tribunal. However, Captain C Swamy, in-charge director of the Karnataka Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, insists that the government will go ahead with the project,

and asks why Karnataka cannot have four major

ports when Gujarat boasts of 49 operational and 209 minor ports.