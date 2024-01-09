Honour for sculptor, Karnataka

It is an honour for Karnataka that the main Ram Lalla idol to be installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is one made by a sculptor from the state. The idol made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru or that made by Ganesh Bhatt of Bengaluru will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, to be consecrated on January 22. The idol which is not chosen as the main idol will also be installed elsewhere in the temple. Both sculptors can be proud that their works have made the top grade and will be worshipped by millions of people in all the years to come. Their hometowns will share the pride. It is rare that two artists from the state find themselves in such a position of national honour.
Idols are not just works of art, they go beyond art. An artist tries to achieve beauty in his work, but for an idol, art is the medium for communion of a different order. The idol’s beauty is not just truth but a higher truth, which is not always known, but is experienced by the worshippers. It lies in the form and the idea that embodies the form. That may be why the Ayodhya temple authorities wanted the idol to depict “the facial expressions, innocence and physical features as well as divinity of the five-year-old deity”. Artists express themselves in art and transfer their self to it. An idol-maker transfers not just his self, but the sense of the sacred in him, which is beyond the self, to the idol. It is that divinity that worshippers identify and relate to. That is how stone or metal turns into art, then into deities and into the divinity beyond deities.
No-one knows who created the idols in the tens of thousands of our temples. They don’t carry the sculptor’s signature, as works of art do, because it is the divinity, which they share with everyone, that shaped them. The idols speak, not the makers. The sculptor’s name will fade, it is not writ in stone. When time passes, the temple will be there, the deity will be there, but not the maker. The politics around the temple, too, will fade and be forgotten. Temples are known for what they are, not for who made them and how and why they were made. The man behind the idol commands respect in his time because it is an honour to shape the deity’s form, and when he did it he may have reshaped himself, too, in subtle ways. It is a transient relationship, but it is real and has value while it lasts. The sculptor, Yogiraj or Bhatt, is important because they have given form to god and linked us with him.