Honour for sculptor, Karnataka

No-one knows who created the idols in the tens of thousands of our temples. They don’t carry the sculptor’s signature, as works of art do, because it is the divinity, which they share with everyone, that shaped them. The idols speak, not the makers. The sculptor’s name will fade, it is not writ in stone. When time passes, the temple will be there, the deity will be there, but not the maker. The politics around the temple, too, will fade and be forgotten. Temples are known for what they are, not for who made them and how and why they were made. The man behind the idol commands respect in his time because it is an honour to shape the deity’s form, and when he did it he may have reshaped himself, too, in subtle ways. It is a transient relationship, but it is real and has value while it lasts. The sculptor, Yogiraj or Bhatt, is important because they have given form to god and linked us with him.