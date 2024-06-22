Hooch tragedy points to administrative failure

The hooch tragedy in which 47 people died in Kallakurichi in north Tamil Nadu over the last two days is among the worst such tragedies in recent times.

There were two other illicit liquor disasters in the state in 2023 in which 17 people lost their lives. Last year’s tragedies took place after a gap of 15 years, during which no serious incidents occurred.

So it was believed that Tamil Nadu had addressed the menace of illicit brewing and consumption with some degree of success. The laws had been amended to bring the supply and distribution of methanol, the cause of death when illicit liquor is consumed, under control. But the deaths in Kallakurichi show that the problem persists, and it may not have been noticed because luckily there were no deaths.