How does EC get basics wrong?

There was good reason for the Election Commission (EC) to change the polling date for the Haryana Assembly election from October 1 to October 5, but there is a stronger reason to ask the Commission why it did not apply its mind when it decided on the original date.
The BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a regional party, had sought the postponement because there are holidays before and after the original voting day.
The Bishnoi community, which has a sizeable population in the state, also wanted postponement as one of its important festivals, when the members of the community travel to Rajasthan, fell on that date. The apprehension was that the voter turnout would be low if the election was held on October 1. This is true, but it should not have come as an afterthought to the Commission.
The Election Commission finalises polling dates after visits to states and extensive deliberations on all factors that would affect the polling, such as holidays and festivals. It also takes into consideration logistical and other factors.
It is surprising that it decided on the Haryana polling date without considering some factors that would influence polling. It is not the first time that the Commission has changed polling dates in similar fashion.
It changed the date for the Punjab Assembly election in 2022 because the polling day fell on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Such rescheduling has been done in Rajasthan and Manipur also in the past. It is unfortunate that the Commission makes such slip-ups and invites criticism for being careless or negligent.
The BJP has welcomed the Commission’s decision but it has been slammed by the Congress. The BJP, which is trying to retain its government in the state against seemingly heavy odds, is happy that it has got some more days for campaigning.
The party is facing a double anti-incumbency situation after 10 years of rule. It replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister earlier this year in an attempt to tide over the adverse sentiments, and the government has announced a number of sops for all sections of population to ensure their support.
But it has many issues to tackle, like the farmers’ discontent and unhappiness about the Agnipath scheme. The BJP lost five of the 10 seats in the state to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.
The main contest in the state is between the BJP and the Congress, though the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray. The campaign is gaining momentum, and the match is going into extra days on an unpredictable pitch due to the umpire’s fault.