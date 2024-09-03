How does EC get basics wrong?

There was good reason for the Election Commission (EC) to change the polling date for the Haryana Assembly election from October 1 to October 5, but there is a stronger reason to ask the Commission why it did not apply its mind when it decided on the original date.

The BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a regional party, had sought the postponement because there are holidays before and after the original voting day.

The Bishnoi community, which has a sizeable population in the state, also wanted postponement as one of its important festivals, when the members of the community travel to Rajasthan, fell on that date. The apprehension was that the voter turnout would be low if the election was held on October 1. This is true, but it should not have come as an afterthought to the Commission.