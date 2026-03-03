<p class="bodytext">With the launch of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls, the Central government has taken an assured step towards eliminating a major health concern for women. Cervical cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer deaths in India, after breast cancer, among women of reproductive age. Globally, HPV vaccination is accepted as an effective countermeasure. India accounts for about 23% of the global burden of cervical cancer, with over 1.2 lakh new cases and about 80,000 deaths reported every year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination programme on Saturday in Ajmer, Rajasthan. According to the Union Health Ministry, 14-year-old girls will receive a single dose of the vaccine at government health facilities in all states and Union Territories, ensuring extensive coverage against various types of HPV.</p>.PM Modi launches nationwide HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls.<p class="bodytext">An HPV vaccination programme covering all girls in the early adolescent group has been a long-sought intervention. Some of the states have offered the vaccine, which is available in the market, as part of pilot programmes. However, concerns over cost and logistics have delayed a national rollout. The cost should not be a consideration when the health of millions of women is involved. The argument about logistics is not tenable either because India runs an efficient children’s vaccination programme, which is also one of the world’s largest. More than 160 countries have made HPV vaccination part of their national health programmes. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended it for all countries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As part of the campaign, the government plans to make the vaccine available for 1.15 crore girls. It will be administered at primary and community health centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals. An awareness programme has been launched, underlining the benefits of vaccination. This is an important intervention in a country where vaccine hesitancy continues to be a concern. India is still grappling with taboos and baseless fears about the potential after-effects of vaccination on fertility, sexual health, etc. These misconceptions and disinformation need to be countered with simple and transparent communication that reaches all sections of society. The programme must include schools to ensure wider reach. The government should aim for 100% coverage and make the programme a continuous exercise. With the right vision and implementation timelines, the HPV vaccination programme can evolve as a major public health initiative that will help to eliminate one of the biggest health threats to women in the country.</p>