Hypertension burden needs tackling

About half the people in the 30-79 years age group worldwide have hypertension and most of them live in low and middle-income countries. It is called a ‘silent killer’ because less than half of them are diagnosed and treated. Only about 1 in 5 adults have it under control. A global target has been set to reduce hypertension by 33 per cent by 2030. A major handicap in fighting the condition is that people with high blood pressure, which is the manifestation of hypertension, may not feel the symptoms at least in the early stages. Checking the blood pressure is the best way to diagnose it, but this is not usually done, especially in countries like India where public health facilities are poor and awareness levels low. The WHO report says that if countries can scale up coverage, a large number of deaths and diseases caused by hypertension can be avoided.