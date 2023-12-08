I.N.D.I.A needs steadying now

The trouncing of the Congress party in the three Hindi-belt states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has brought to the fore the fissures in I.N.D.I.A, the 28-party platform of Opposition parties, rekindling doubts about the ability of these parties to work as a team. These reversals eclipsed the first-ever victory of the Congress in Telangana nearly a decade after it helped create the state. The Congress and its state leaders operated in a political atmosphere created by their own flawed reading of which way the wind was blowing. The satraps showed little or no inclination to carry the other parties of I.N.D.I.A along and accommodate their requests for a few seats. Instead, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had to suffer a bitter public spat with Kamal Nath, who helmed the Congress in the state.
The central leadership of the party is responsible, too, for this as it failed to deliver a stern message to the state units and counter the perception that the Congress was behaving arrogantly. It resulted in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the SP, the Janata Dal (United) from the I.N.D.I.A bloc testing the waters separately. Whether these parties damaged the Congress’ prospects or not, the refusal to accommodate them has injected an element of mistrust in the bloc ahead of the crucial political contest next summer. In the bargain, the fact that the Congress did accommodate alliance members Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which won the lone Bharatpur seat it was given to contest, and the CPI, which won the Kothagudem seat in Telangana, was simply lost.
Reversals in the three Hindi-belt states have knocked the Congress off the high perch it occupied in the Opposition ranks after its victory in Karnataka. If the party wants I.N.D.I.A to work, the immediate task for it is to refocus on the collective objective of the bloc to give the BJP a united fight. The big challenge for the bloc is to come up with a clear ideological direction and approach the issue of seat-sharing strategically. Winning the three states has given the BJP a major psychological advantage, reinforced by Prime Minister Modi’s talk of the inevitability of a third term for him at the Centre. Parties opposed to the BJP will be able to work together and put up a fight only when the ordinary workers of those parties are able to overcome previous mutual animosities and work together for the alliance. The messaging for that will have to come from the very leaders of the alliance who are now seen to be in dissonance with each other. The relationship between the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A partners is the crucial element in the Opposition’s scheme for the elections. The challenge for them is to clarify and steady it, and that has become harder now.