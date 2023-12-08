I.N.D.I.A needs steadying now

Reversals in the three Hindi-belt states have knocked the Congress off the high perch it occupied in the Opposition ranks after its victory in Karnataka. If the party wants I.N.D.I.A to work, the immediate task for it is to refocus on the collective objective of the bloc to give the BJP a united fight. The big challenge for the bloc is to come up with a clear ideological direction and approach the issue of seat-sharing strategically. Winning the three states has given the BJP a major psychological advantage, reinforced by Prime Minister Modi’s talk of the inevitability of a third term for him at the Centre. Parties opposed to the BJP will be able to work together and put up a fight only when the ordinary workers of those parties are able to overcome previous mutual animosities and work together for the alliance. The messaging for that will have to come from the very leaders of the alliance who are now seen to be in dissonance with each other. The relationship between the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A partners is the crucial element in the Opposition’s scheme for the elections. The challenge for them is to clarify and steady it, and that has become harder now.