I.N.D.I.A.’s mandate: Be a strong opposition

The task before the I.N.D.I.A. grouping is to act as an effective and credible Opposition inside and outside parliament and hold the new government to account over its policies and actions. It has got ample strength in the Lok Sabha, and the government will not be able to ignore it or treat it with disdain as it did in the last Lok Sabha. The opposition bloc can take parliament back to its better days, force the government to engage with it, and ensure that there are fruitful deliberations and informed law-making.The government had taken parliament for granted in the last 10 years. Parliament is at the heart of the country’s democracy and its decline and deterioration has done immense harm to it. The Opposition has the opportunity to restore it to its rightful position. It will be a great success if it can bring the incoming Prime Minister back to parliament. In the last 10 years, it seemed that Narendra Modi as Prime Minister considered himself to be above parliament and other institutions.