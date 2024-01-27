ICJ ruling falls, and feels, way short

The court may hope that the binding nature of the orders may force Israel to call a ceasefire. South Africa has hailed the verdict as a blow for international law. The Palestinian foreign ministry has welcomed the ruling and said it is now incumbent on the international community to ensure that it is not complicit in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza. Whether Israel's main backers, the US, UK and European nations, are prepared to end their moral, diplomatic and material support, is another matter. The ball is in the US' court, but can President Joe Biden read Israel the riot act in this year of a presidential election? Further, Israel has demonstrated that it is prepared to defy the world. It has defied ICJ rulings earlier. And other than agreeing to a brief six-day pause in the bombardment in November last, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been determined to not heed calls by the majority of member-states at the United Nations, and votes in the General Assembly, for a durable “humanitarian truce” and to begin negotiations for a diplomatic end to the war. Indeed, earlier this week, Netanyahu even openly rejected the two-state solution to the Palestinian question, after Biden's attempt to revive this formula that has lain dormant for years due to Israel's resistance to it. After the ICJ announced its interim ruling, Netanyahu rejected the accusation of genocide implicit in it, calling on “decent people everywhere” to reject it, and pledged to continue defending his country.