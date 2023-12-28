Illegality shouting from the rooftops

At least 90 per cent of the rooftop restaurants in Bengaluru flout fire safety rules, according to a report based on a physical verification of such establishments conducted by the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department in November.
What’s worse, a majority of these restaurants are illegal and function without trade licences, approved building plans, and other requirements, let alone implementing safety norms.
Though both the BBMP and the fire department have flagged this issue time and again in the past, neither they nor any other authority has seen it fit to take action.
The latest survey was prompted by a fire at a restaurant in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area in October.
Insufficient fire equipment topped the list of violations, followed by non-compliance with fire schematic drawings and absence of proper exit points.
In many cases, the establishments did not even possess a trade licence, which is a basic requirement to conduct any business.
It is mandatory for buildings above 21 meters in height to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC), but even those that comply with the provision later illegally permit bars, pubs and cafes to function from the terrace in violation of norms.
Besides, the granting of approvals by the BBMP for high-rises even on narrow roads and the failure of builders to allow the required setbacks around their buildings further complicate matters as they restrict access to fire engines in case of an eventuality.
These establishments have been able to get away with murder, so to say, because a large number of them are said to be owned, directly or benaami, by politicians or well-connected businessmen and celebrities.
The fire at the Koramangala restaurant should have been seen as a call for action against errant establishments, some of which have been functioning with impunity for years, but it is seen that there are officers who are looking at ways to bail them out, including by floating the theory that the existing building byelaws themselves are impractical and to be blamed for their violation.
The problem is two pronged. One, many rooftop restaurants are operating illegally.
Two, even those that are legal have failed to implement fire safety norms. It may take the personal intervention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that illegal rooftop establishments and those that are in violation of any safety norms are shut down immediately.
Also, illegality on such a scale cannot thrive without the connivance of officers who are supposed to enforce the norms, whether in the BBMP or elsewhere. They, too, must face action. Else, it’s just a matter of time before the next fire disaster, and the next.