Illegality shouting from the rooftops

At least 90 per cent of the rooftop restaurants in Bengaluru flout fire safety rules, according to a report based on a physical verification of such establishments conducted by the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department in November.

What’s worse, a majority of these restaurants are illegal and function without trade licences, approved building plans, and other requirements, let alone implementing safety norms.

Though both the BBMP and the fire department have flagged this issue time and again in the past, neither they nor any other authority has seen it fit to take action.

The latest survey was prompted by a fire at a restaurant in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area in October.

Insufficient fire equipment topped the list of violations, followed by non-compliance with fire schematic drawings and absence of proper exit points.

In many cases, the establishments did not even possess a trade licence, which is a basic requirement to conduct any business.

It is mandatory for buildings above 21 meters in height to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC), but even those that comply with the provision later illegally permit bars, pubs and cafes to function from the terrace in violation of norms.