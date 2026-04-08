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In Bengal, a worrying voter purge

In Bengal, a worrying voter purge

The exclusion of millions from the electoral rolls raises serious questions about rights and fair representation
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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West BengalOpinioneditorialCommentWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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