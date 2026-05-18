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In fuel hike, politics meets economics

In fuel hike, politics meets economics

The impact of economic shocks such as oil price hikes can be moderated and regulated if timely decisions are taken, and there is transparency about them.
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Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:36 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:36 IST
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OpinionFuel priceeditorialWest Asiabusinessfuel hikeEconomic

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