In Pakistan, history keeps repeating itself

Imran Khan's falling out with the Pakistan Army while he was Prime Minister, and his public confrontation with two successive Army chiefs since being voted out of that office through a no-confidence motion, foretold a situation in which he would be disqualified from participating in the parliamentary election.

As it happens, days ahead of the much-delayed election, now scheduled on February 8, he was convicted and sentenced in two cases -- a 10-year prison sentence, along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for revealing a diplomatic communication from Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States; and, 14 years along with his wife, for selling gifts that he had received while he was in office without informing the government, known as the “toshkhana case”.

The details differ but his main political opponent, Nawaz Sharif, was also removed from office two years ahead of the 2018 election, imprisoned and disqualified for life. Khan was the principal beneficiary then, emerging as the Army's “selected” PM candidate to win that election.