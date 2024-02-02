In Pakistan, history keeps repeating itself

Imran Khan's falling out with the Pakistan Army while he was Prime Minister, and his public confrontation with two successive Army chiefs since being voted out of that office through a no-confidence motion, foretold a situation in which he would be disqualified from participating in the parliamentary election.
As it happens, days ahead of the much-delayed election, now scheduled on February 8, he was convicted and sentenced in two cases -- a 10-year prison sentence, along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for revealing a diplomatic communication from Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States; and, 14 years along with his wife, for selling gifts that he had received while he was in office without informing the government, known as the “toshkhana case”.
The details differ but his main political opponent, Nawaz Sharif, was also removed from office two years ahead of the 2018 election, imprisoned and disqualified for life. Khan was the principal beneficiary then, emerging as the Army's “selected” PM candidate to win that election.
What the world is seeing now is a textbook example of history repeating itself. Nawaz Sharif, who had been at odds with the Army since the 1990s and was overthrown in a coup in 1999, is now the “selected” one.
As such, Sharif, whose disqualification for life was revoked by Pakistan’s Supreme Court last month, is poised to become PM for the fourth time. On his shoulders will now rest the challenge of shoring up Pakistan's economy, and dealing with the Army.
General Munir was reported as saying that a five-year term does not give an elected government a free pass to do as it likes. Sharif should get the message.
Sharif will also have to deal with the perception that he came to power through a tainted election, in which a level playing field was denied to his principal adversary.
Imran’s PTI party has also lost its election symbol. The imprisonment may have done nothing to reduce Khan's popularity but it sends out an undisguised message to his followers: Don't vote for a party that will not form the government, or for a leader who has a jail sentence ahead of him.
But the past is the future in Pakistan. For sure, Khan will not spend the next 24 years in jail. Neither Sharif nor Benazir Bhutto completed their jail terms, opting instead to cut deals with the Army with the help of friendly foreign powers, and living in exile. Likewise, the man who famously said the game isn't over till the last ball has been bowled may be back in the reckoning again, especially if Sharif falls off the high rope.