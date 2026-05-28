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In West Bengal, a few early fractures

In West Bengal, a few early fractures

Some of the new government’s actions undermine due process and signal majoritarian assertion
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Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:42 IST
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India NewsWest BengalOpinionSuvendu Adhikarieditorial

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