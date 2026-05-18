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Inclusion, not deletion, must be SIR mantra

Inclusion, not deletion, must be SIR mantra

On paper, the objective is unimpeachable: remove duplicate and deceased voters, correct discrepancies, and add newly eligible citizens to the rolls.
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Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:46 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:46 IST
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India NewsIndia PoliticsECIOpinioneditorialVoterspecial intensive revision

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