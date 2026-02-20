Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
India, France deepen time-tested ties

India, France deepen time-tested ties

The strengthening of the relationship is also likely to complement ties envisioned in the recently signed India-EU trade deal.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
FranceOpinioneditorialDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us