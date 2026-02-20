<p class="bodytext">India and France have reaffirmed the depth and spread of their relationship with a series of measures announced after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. The two countries have longstanding ties and a strategic partnership that has remained stable even in times when they adopted divergent positions on external issues. It has often been noted that France was the only major power, besides Russia, which refused to criticise India’s nuclear tests in 1998. This has also been a relationship with historical and cultural dimensions, and both countries have tried to keep their ties unaffected by changes in governments and shifts in global politics. Modi and Macron have built on this foundation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With Tata Advanced Systems Limited setting up the final assembly line of the Airbus H125 light utility helicopter, in Vemagal in Kolar district of Karnataka, and an MoU signed for manufacturing HAMMER missiles in India, the defence cooperation has seen an upgrade. Last week, India’s Ministry of Defence cleared a plan to buy 114 Rafale jets from France in a Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal. A purchase of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft was contracted for the Indian Navy in 2025. Both countries have renewed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement. France is now India’s second-largest defence partner after Russia. The two countries have agreed to enhance their coordination in the exploration for critical and rare earth minerals. The framework for co-operation includes other areas such as biotechnology and advanced materials. Cooperation in scientific and technological enterprises, startups, health, and skilling has been formalised.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Macron was also a participant at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The French President’s visit marks the commitment of both countries to continuing and broadening their relationship. This is an important turn against the backdrop of the ongoing global churn triggered by the policies of United States President Donald Trump. Even while being a part of the European Union (EU), France has tried to assert its independence in its engagement with other countries. Stable bilateral relationships are the order of the day at a time when countries are grappling with the uncertainties in trade and other domains. It is significant that this was Macron’s fourth visit to India and that Modi has announced an elevation of the bilateral ties to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership. The strengthening of the relationship is also likely to complement ties envisioned in the recently signed India-EU trade deal.</p>