<p class="bodytext">India has taken a strategic decision to join the United States-led Pax Silica alliance as a signatory member. The technology and supply chain coalition, launched in December 2025, consists of 11 members, including Australia, Japan, the UK, and Israel. With a focus on semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and critical minerals, it aims to raise investment and capacity among member countries in mineral extraction and processing, chip fabrication, and advanced computing. These efforts call for advanced technologies and the availability of raw materials, which are in short supply. The membership can provide India access to global markets and capital, boosting domestic manufacturing and establishing a governance role in a field influenced by global political alignments.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India's reasons for joining the alliance are clear. China dominates the field with over 90% of global rare earth processing capacity. It is estimated that 80-90% of India's rare earth magnets and related materials come from Chinese suppliers. Such large dependence on a single source, especially on China, comes with obvious risks. As a Pax Silica member, India can diversify its sources, create useful partnerships, and promote its industrial infrastructure on a global stage. India has a large semiconductor production programme worth about Rs 1.6 trillion, which involves global firms and domestic players. The Union government has announced the setting up of "rare earth corridors" in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, and a Rare Earth Permanent Magnets scheme. Just as India looks to gain from its association with the other members, especially the US, India's large market, skilled personnel, and geopolitical status make it attractive for the grouping.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There, however, are risks and trade-offs in aligning with one bloc. China will watch Pax Silica with understandable discontent and may exert pressure on India, which has a large trade relationship with its neighbour across domains. The terms of relations with the other members, especially the US, may constrain India in the way it engages with countries outside of the alliance. India may also have to align its rules for AI and related fields with the vision and policies of the grouping. This may hurt the country's strategic autonomy. The alliance is likely to further the strategic interests of the US, which does not have a history of reliability in such collaborative initiatives. It may be noted that major groups and countries, such as the European Union, the OECD, Canada, and Taiwan, are observers and non-signatory members – they will preserve their autonomy and may avoid binding commitments. India can also do with some caution.</p>