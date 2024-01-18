I.N.D.I.A is running out of time

Last Saturday’s virtual meeting of the constituents also demonstrated, as in previous meetings, the alliance’s habit of taking one step forward and holding the other one. The meeting agreed to have Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the alliance’s chairman. Being the largest party in the alliance, the Congress has a claim to the position. But while Kharge’s leadership has been accepted, it is yet to be known whether he will be projected as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance. Though Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar’s name was proposed for convener of the alliance, he did not accept the position. The JD(U) said that he is not an aspirant for the position, but this came after Nitish Kumar’s men had repeatedly made known that they wanted him to be made the leader of the alliance, and thus the prime ministerial face. A decision on it is yet to be announced. Though the initial discussions on seat-sharing may have started, decisions are yet to be taken in most states. States like West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala, where constituent parties are rivals, would present difficulties.