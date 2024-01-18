I.N.D.I.A is running out of time

It is more than six months since the Opposition platform I.N.D.I.A was conceived, and it has to face elections in less than three months now. But its leadership is yet to be decided and lined up. Its agenda is yet to be set, except that it wants to present a united front against the Narendra Modi government. The seat-sharing arrangements among the parties are yet to be finalised. It has just started work on all these tasks, and at every stage there is a diplomatic absence or disagreement by one or the other of the constituent parties. This is to be expected in a conglomeration of 28 parties of different ideologies, interests and support bases. But the tardy and fitful progress made till now does not inspire confidence that it will be able to put things in order well in time for the elections.
Last Saturday’s virtual meeting of the constituents also demonstrated, as in previous meetings, the alliance’s habit of taking one step forward and holding the other one. The meeting agreed to have Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the alliance’s chairman. Being the largest party in the alliance, the Congress has a claim to the position. But while Kharge’s leadership has been accepted, it is yet to be known whether he will be projected as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance. Though Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar’s name was proposed for convener of the alliance, he did not accept the position. The JD(U) said that he is not an aspirant for the position, but this came after Nitish Kumar’s men had repeatedly made known that they wanted him to be made the leader of the alliance, and thus the prime ministerial face. A decision on it is yet to be announced. Though the initial discussions on seat-sharing may have started, decisions are yet to be taken in most states. States like West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala, where constituent parties are rivals, would present difficulties.
The parties will have to rise up to the challenge if they have to make a credible contest of the elections. The BJP has everything going for it. It has a strong leadership and has got its political and electoral strategies fine-tuned and ready. It has created a nationwide excitement over the Ram temple at Ayodhya to aid its electoral prospects, and the party will have launched its election campaign on the day of the consecration next week. The I.N.D.I.A partners are to blame if they are on the slow road. The Congress wasted much time during the recent Assembly elections. Its calculation that it would get a better bargaining position after those elections went wrong. Many constituent parties want to maximise their individual gains from the alliance instead of maximising the collective gains through give-and-take. The alliance is up against time and many odds.