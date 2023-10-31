India’s, and the world’s, rivers are drying up

The fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra river in Assam has caused concern and has led to dire predictions about its consequences. The ferry services in some sections of the river were suspended last week, though they resumed later. One ferry got stuck in the sand for many hours, causing panic. Though the water levels go down in many rivers after the monsoon, the decline this year is reported to be unprecedented. Rivers in other parts of the country are also losing water. There are many reasons for that, including irrigation, fall in groundwater levels, and loss of forest cover. The flow of water in rivers like the Krishna and the Varahi has declined considerably over the years. A World Bank report has said that India’s aquifers will be in a critical position in the next 20 years and that will impact the flow of water in rivers. Climate change is an important reason for the declining flow in many rivers.