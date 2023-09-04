I.N.D.I.A takes one more step forward

The opposition alliance that wants to give a united fight to the BJP in the 2024 general elections took another step forward at its meeting in Mumbai last week, but it is still a work in progress. Several parties came together and gave shape to the idea of an alliance in June in Patna. At a meeting in July in Bengaluru, the alliance gave itself a name, I.N.D.I.A. It has gone further now by setting up a co-ordination committee and a campaign committee. It has decided to ensure a maximum number of straight fights between itself and the BJP in the upcoming elections. It has tried to avoid contentious issues and find consensus when differing views come up. The co-ordination committee will be the highest decision-making body and has two chief ministers and other senior leaders as its members. The alliance has been gaining members through its meetings and is now a 30-party grouping. The resolutions passed by the conclave, the press conferences and the leaders’ statements have sent out a message of positivity.