India takes realistic stance at Ukraine meet

As expected, the Ukraine Summit for Peace hosted by Switzerland made no breakthroughs towards ending the 28-month war that began with Russia's invasion of its southern neighbour. Peace, or the path to it, cannot be discussed in the absence of one side to a war. Moscow was not invited to the summit, and, had it been invited, it may not have attended it either. In the end, the gathering at Bürgenstock did no more than pay lip service to Ukraine's vision of how this war can end. A joint communique, endorsed by 80 of the 99 countries that attended the summit, reaffirmed “the commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders”. The joint statement also termed as “inadmissible” any threat or use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, demanded that shipping lanes in the Black Sea remain navigable to ensure the world's food security, and the release of prisoners.