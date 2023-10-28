India vs Bharat: Spare the children

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is supposed to do the research and come up with the appropriate lessons but on the question of whether India is India or Bharat, it seems to be taking the cue from the Modi government’s obviously politically-driven move during the G-20 summit to pointedly use Bharat in official communications. While the government itself has subsequently indicated that the constitutional formulation ‘India, that is Bharat’ stands, the NCERT has proposed to drop ‘India’ and use ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks. The chairman of NCERT’s 2022 social science committee, Prof C I Isaac, has said that the recommendation will hopefully be implemented from the next academic year. The panel has also recommended the introduction of Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the curriculum for all subjects, and replacement of ‘ancient history’ with ‘classical history’. Isaac, a historian with known Hindutva leanings, has said that the committee was not influenced by the government, but it is well-known that such proposals do not emerge from a vacuum.