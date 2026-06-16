India cannot delay AI sovereignty

<p>Earlier this year, Anthropic – one of Silicon Valley’s most consequential artificial intelligence companies – chose Bengaluru as its second Asia-Pacific headquarters, signalling India’s arrival as a serious AI destination. The company also outlined plans to support education, agriculture, and other public-interest applications, reflecting its ambition to use AI beyond purely commercial purposes. Now, Washington has intervened with a wake-up call that India’s IT establishment cannot afford to ignore. </p><p>Citing national security concerns, the United States has restricted access to Anthropic’s newest and most powerful AI models for foreign users, amid fears that vulnerabilities could be exploited in sophisticated cyberattacks. Unlike earlier export controls aimed at semiconductor hardware, this marks one of the first instances where an AI model itself has been treated as a strategic asset. </p><p>Anthropic is one of the world’s leading developers of large language models alongside OpenAI and Google. Its flagship Claude models power advanced conversational and coding tools that businesses increasingly rely upon for research, software development, and automation.</p>.Amid US curbs on Anthropic models, India, France call for inclusive AI.<p>The implications extend well beyond one company. For Bengaluru, India’s largest technology ecosystem, which houses over 40 per cent of the country’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the restrictions highlight the risks of building products and services on foreign-controlled AI infrastructure. </p><p>Hundreds of start-ups that were integrating these frontier models into their products and workflows now face uncertainty and may have to rewrite development roadmaps, migrate to alternative platforms or rely on less capable versions. </p><p>While the disruption may be temporary, it serves as a reminder that geopolitical decisions can instantly alter access to critical digital tools and shatter the myth that the world’s most advanced AI models will always remain available.</p>.<p>Globally, the move may accelerate a trend towards countries seeking greater technological self-reliance instead of depending entirely on overseas AI platforms. India, too, must confront an uncomfortable truth. For years, the country’s largest technology companies have generated extraordinary revenues servicing Western AI systems rather than building their own. The resources, the engineering talent – much of it concentrated in Bengaluru – and the market need have existed. </p><p>What has been conspicuously absent is the strategic will to invest in sovereign AI capability. The Anthropic episode should serve as a warning bell that access to frontier AI can no longer be assumed to be permanent or universal. For Bengaluru and India, the challenge now is to move beyond being service providers to the world and become creators and owners of the technologies that will define the next era.</p>