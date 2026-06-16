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India cannot delay AI sovereignty

India cannot delay AI sovereignty

The restrictions on access to Anthropic models expose the risks of depending on foreign-controlled AI infrastructure
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Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:47 IST
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