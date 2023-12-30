Indians need jobs; world needs Indians

Indian workers have gone all over the world over centuries but there is an opportunity now to plan and regulate the migration while also mitigating, to some extent, the country’s unemployment problem. There are informal and illegal channels, as seen in last week’s attempt which was aborted in France. The demand for workers will keep increasing, and India will be able to meet the demand in the foreseeable future without affecting the availability of labour within the country itself. While bilateral agreements are signed with some countries, India has also insisted that trade agreements should cover services and labour mobility. Mutually-agreed legal guarantees will ensure that workers are not exploited and the terms of service are fair. The workers will be able to earn and build their lives in other countries, and India will benefit from their remittances. Most such agreements are for a limited period of service. Workers will be able to come back with some savings, though some may stay back. India will have to do some planning and projections about future requirements of other countries and provide training and skilling to workers accordingly.