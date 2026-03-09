<p>India’s response to the war in West Asia, which started with the Israeli-American attack on Iran, and its conduct during the war, have come under increasing scrutiny. The war has spread farther from Iran and its neighbourhood, and reached India’s backyard with the US sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lankan waters. It has entered India’s kitchens with the increase in LPG prices. India’s positions have raised questions from the beginning.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel just before the attack was widely seen as inappropriate. His statements in Israel were seen as too partisan, favouring Israel. India did not condemn the attack but only expressed concern over it, and called the US, Israel and Iran to “exercise restraint and avoid escalation,’’ equating the aggressors and the victim.</p>.Congress to raise India's foreign policy 'deviations' in Parliament's Budget session after US-Israel attack on Iran.<p>The killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, other leaders, and some 160 school children did not elicit condemnation from India. Since the war is illegal and is being waged without a formal declaration, these could only be taken as assassinations and crimes. It took five days for India to express formal condolences over Khamenei’s killing. </p><p>Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence register in the Iran embassy in Delhi on Thursday, but it has invited the question whether someone at a higher level in the government should have signed it. India had instructed its envoys in other countries not to sign the condolence registers there. </p><p>Another matter of concern is the sinking of IRIS Dena soon after it left Indian waters where it had participated in a naval exercise. India may not have been responsible for the safety of the ship, but the fact that the attack took place in an area that India considers its backyard is disquieting. It is also concerning that we could not detect the presence of other vessels operating within our horizon and mount rescue operations in time after receiving a distress message. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has described the ship as a “guest of India’s Navy” and there may be a diplomatic message in it.</p>.How Trump's war in Iran has echoes of Putin and Ukraine.<p>India’s claim of strategic autonomy has been seriously questioned with the US Treasury Secretary’s announcement of a 30-day waiver to “allow’’ India to buy Russian oil. The government has always said the country bought oil from various sources on the basis of its national interest. After the US statement, India has said that it did not need Washington’s permission to buy Russian oil. It is not convincing though. </p><p>In recent times, statements from the US have invited too many interpretations in India. The word “allowed’’ cannot be interpreted to carry the opposite meaning.</p>