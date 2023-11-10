India’s water situation is alarming

India is the world's largest user of groundwater and uses more of it than the US and China combined, though the country is not as rich in water resources as these countries. Most groundwater extractions are used for agriculture, when above-ground water sources are insufficient. Aquifers have had an important role in the country but they are under stress. Many studies and reports have pointed this out. Borewells and tubewells have boosted agricultural production in the country in the wake of the Green Revolution. But the unsustainable use of water may lead to the destruction of that farming model. Most of the borewells in Punjab are overexploited. Unscientific and excessive extraction of water takes place for industrial and drinking water purposes also. Leakage and wastage of water add to the problem. There are schemes and projects for conservation of water, including rainwater harvesting, but they have not been adopted widely in the country.