Industrial accidents: The cost of apathy

<p>Four accidents in a week – two blasts in two explosives manufacturing units and gas leaks in two separate chemical units – expose, yet again, the low safety standards and inadequate regulatory oversight in India’s industrial units. At least 47 people were killed in the two explosions and over 2,600 people, including 1,600 school students, were evacuated following a gas leak. It is reported that the blast at the fireworks unit in Vetlapalem in Andhra Pradesh occurred while workers were mixing chemicals. The blast killed 27 people, mostly women, and 20 people, 19 of them women, died in a blast in a mining and industrial explosives factory near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The cause is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is tracing the leakage of hazardous oleum gas from a chemical unit in Palghar near Mumbai. Five workers were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leakage from the Amul milk plant in the Palghar area on Tuesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The common thread in these mishaps is a failure to follow safety protocols and negligence across operational levels. Accidents at fireworks units are typically followed by claims about implementing preventive measures, but recurring mishaps evidence poor adherence. Workers in these units are typically untrained, and most of them are women and children, whose labour comes cheap. Compensation for workers involved in the accidents remains low. Minor accidents are not even reported. Last year, an official committee was appointed after an accident in another fireworks unit in Andhra Pradesh run by the owners of the Vetlapalem unit. The management's choice to ignore the committee’s recommendations for a series of safety protocols tells a story of criminal apathy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Most of the workers at the unit in Maharashtra were also untrained, and many of them were women. The area, which houses other explosives manufacturing units, has reported the death of 43 workers in accidents in the last 18 months. According to the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, an average of three worker deaths happen every day in the country because of accidents. The Palghar district administration did well to evacuate thousands of people from the affected areas immediately after the oleum leak. The ammonia leak is the sixth incident of gas leakage in the Palghar-Virar industrial area in the last 12 months. Accidents will continue to happen unless unit owners, workers, and authorities adopt a strong safety culture, and non-compliance comes at a cost. </p>