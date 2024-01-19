Inflation continues to be a challenge

The latest data on inflation for December, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), showed that retail inflation was on the rise and higher than in November. It rose to a four-month high of 5.69%, driven by higher food inflation. It was expected, and the RBI had stated that “the near-term outlook is masked by risks to food inflation which might lead to an inflation uptick.” The Consumer Food Price Index moved up from 8.7% to 9.53% in December, mainly due to the rise in prices of cereals by 9.93%. All cereals, including coarse cereals, have seen steady increases in price in the past few months. The prices of pulses have gained at a faster pace, and were at a 43-month high in December. They may rise further as the Rabi crop may be lower than in the previous year. Cereals and pulses are the most important items in the food basket of ordinary households and the rise in their prices would really hurt.