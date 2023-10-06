Intended to harass, intimidate media

There is disquiet that due process has not been followed in the investigations, arrests and seizures. Most charges are nothing more than the say-so of the police. The law should take its course if there are illegalities, but they have to be brought out in the public domain, especially because media organisations are public institutions. Otherwise, the action against NewsClick must be seen as one more vindictive action of this government against a critic. The government has persistently taken such actions and they are intended to intimidate the media, curb its freedom to speak truth to power and to dissent and criticise. The right to freedom of speech, which is the basis of media freedom, is at the heart of a democracy. Claims of the country being the “mother of democracy” would only have an ironic ring when democratic institutions, including the media, are constantly under pressure to conform and to praise the government and critics are harassed and persecuted.