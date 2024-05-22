Iran has a chance to reset course

The death of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash has added fresh uncertainty in a region roiled by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The war began after an attack by Hamas, an Iranian protege. The actions of Iranian proxies Hezbollah and the Houthis are threatening to escalate the conflict.

In recent months, Israel's bombing of an Iranian military facility in Syria, and the exchange of missile fire between Iran and Pakistan, underlined the potential dangers in the region. Only an investigation will reveal the details of the helicopter crash, which also killed Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and a number of officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ali-Baqeri Kani has been named the new Foreign Minister. While the First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber is now interim President, the Iranian Constitution mandates the holding of new elections within 50 days in such circumstances.

All eyes are now on Tehran to see how it handles the challenge of leadership transition at a fraught time in the country's history.