Israel, Hamas must establish ceasefire

While the US and other western powers backing Israel are losing their patience, and the International Court of Justice outrightly called Israeli operations in Gaza as ticking off all the boxes of a genocide, Israel is in no mood to pull back. In what is an election year in many of these countries, the publics are in ferment over the backing their governments have given to Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu. US Ivy League campuses have erupted with calls for a ceasefire and protests reminiscent of the anti-Vietnam War protests. Efforts by university administrations to rein in the protests by calling them “anti-Semitic” have not silenced those who see Israel as having crossed every definition of self-defence, or of even fighting a war against combatants. When the Biden administration warns Israel not to invade and block the only route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, even college students can see the ghastly contradiction between the US bankrolling Israel's war, on the one hand, and sending aid to its victims. It is quite clear that keeping the war going is Netanyahu's preferred way to ensuring his own survival in office. International leaders must make it clear that he cannot continue to do so. Both Israel and Hamas must take all steps necessary to establish a ceasefire immediately.