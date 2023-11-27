‘Jobs for locals only’ laws are unjust

It was expected that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which provided for 75% reservation to state domiciles in the private sector, would be struck down by the court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has done just that, declaring that it is unconstitutional and beyond the purview of the state’s legislative power.

The law had sought to reserve 75% of all jobs fetching up to Rs 30,000 a month to local candidates on the argument that the state's youth were losing out in the job market. The court held that a government could not discriminate against individuals merely because they did not belong to a particular state. That would be violative of the constitutional rights of freedom and equality as Indian citizens have the right to work anywhere in the country. If other states came up with similar laws, that would have the effect of erecting “artificial walls” throughout the country.