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Justice beyond departmental probes

Justice beyond departmental probes

HC ruling reaffirms that departmental exoneration cannot stop criminal proceedings in corruption cases.
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Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:09 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:09 IST
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OpinionKarnataka High CourteditorialjusticeDH edit

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