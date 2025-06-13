Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Justice in the human context

Justice in the human context

In sparing a POCSO case convict from sentence, SC has sought meaning of justice outside the law

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 00:53 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme CourtOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us